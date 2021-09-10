In September 2014, BWRR filed a public notice application, requesting comment with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC). In November 2015, the PSC approved a final order with the transfer of and authority to exercise the abandoned intrastate Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Railroad Main Line franchise to BWRR. It is unfathomable that such a massive decision would be made based on an obscure published notice. Those most likely to be affected had no idea what was transpiring. It remains unclear what evidence the PSC used to determine that BWRR met the burden of proving “public convenience and necessity” without proof of nationally established safety standards, economic feasibility, environmental impact studies and evaluation of the impact on current Northeast mass-transit systems. The rights to the easement were awarded in return for little to nothing more than a private business’ promise to provide traffic congestion relief.