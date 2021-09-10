That’s good news, and not only for the theaters that have struggled through some 18 months of closures and shifting mandates. It’s proof that American viewers still understand that there is something special about seeing a movie on a big screen — something distributors are also coming to understand in an age of at-home viewing where they can track how people watch movies.
First, the numbers: “Shang-Chi” grossed $75.4 million in U.S. theaters over its first three days and $94.7 million over its first four days. This is more than triple the four-day total of the previous record-holder, Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” reboot. These would be good totals at any time for a movie about an unknown character, even one with the Marvel Cinematic Universe stamp of approval.
But this is not any time. We remain in the midst of a pandemic, one that has seen a resurgence in caution as the delta variant has ripped through states across the country. The pollsters at National Research Group (NRG) have been tracking movie audience comfort since the beginning of the pandemic: Just 19 percent of regular moviegoers said they were very or somewhat comfortable going to theaters in April 2020, a figure that had recovered to 81 percent before the delta wave hit and reduced comfort levels again. As of this weekend, 67 percent reported feeling comfortable heading back.
Theaters are in a tight spot, given that they’re being forced to compete against cost and convenience, best highlighted by Warner Bros.’s decision to send its slate of 2021 films to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously. That’s why AMC Theatres is rolling out a $25 million ad campaign featuring actor Nicole Kidman to tout the benefits of seeing movies in a theater.
But theaters are also being forced to contend with the idea that they aren’t safe. Hence Forbes writer Paul Tassi’s lament: “I Want To Pay Disney $30 To Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ Safe At Home, But I Can’t.”
Never mind the fact that the activity one engages in in a theater (namely, sitting quietly among other people, all of whom are facing the same direction and many of whom are masked the whole time) is not conducive to the spread of the disease, that theaters themselves (because of their high ceilings, recent upgrades to air filters, and the fact that most auditoriums in a multiplex have a dedicated air conditioning unit) are actually quite safe spaces, and that vaccination virtually guarantees you won’t be hospitalized if you do happen to catch it: People remain concerned.
For movie theaters to survive, owners need to do more than convince people that their venues aren’t fetid covid dens. They also need to do what they did in the past and give people something they can’t get elsewhere, week after week.
“For the box office to continue advancing toward pre-pandemic levels, there needs to be a consistent stream of big-event movies across all genres reaching multiplexes,” said Ray Subers, a vice president at NRG. “We are making progress in that direction, though the slate through the end of 2021 is still a bit thinner than in a typical pre-pandemic year.”
There are still blockbuster titles in the offing: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” got moved up to the beginning of October following the impressive “Shang-Chi” debut, and Marvel has “Eternals” hitting theaters in November. We’ll also have a “Spider-Man” sequel at year’s end. These are currently slated as theatrical exclusives, at least for 45 days. But other big movies such as Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will have simultaneous releases on streaming platforms. That’s a problem not just for theater owners and not just for the director who loves theaters — but for viewers as well.
Look, here’s the thing: People pay less attention to a movie when they’re watching it at home. This isn’t idle speculation or projection; it’s an annoyance folks in distribution have whispered about and one reason they’ve been a bit stingier with screener links for films playing at festivals.
Studios can track when a viewer pauses and when they rewind via a link. They can track when a movie runs to 100 percent completed, which suggests the person “watching” it watched through the whole credits, which in turn implies the viewer had kind of zoned out and just let the thing run because no one watches through the whole credits.
If you want to see a movie — if you want to say you’ve really seen it as opposed to had it on in the background while you’re tweeting about the vaccine or football or whatever — you need to see it in a movie theater. Maybe you don’t owe it to the artists, and maybe you don’t owe it to the theater owners.
But you do owe it to yourself, assuming you have any love for the medium at all.