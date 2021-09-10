Never mind the fact that the activity one engages in in a theater (namely, sitting quietly among other people, all of whom are facing the same direction and many of whom are masked the whole time) is not conducive to the spread of the disease, that theaters themselves (because of their high ceilings, recent upgrades to air filters, and the fact that most auditoriums in a multiplex have a dedicated air conditioning unit) are actually quite safe spaces, and that vaccination virtually guarantees you won’t be hospitalized if you do happen to catch it: People remain concerned.