He hasn’t wasted that time. He has taken every class he can, focusing on the culinary arts, and maintained relationships with his children against all odds. Dunaway’s lengthy sentence is a result of the way he was charged rather than what he actually did. Had he been sentenced as a “distributor” rather than, inexplicably, a “kingpin,” he would have served about nine years and been home long ago. By any rational measure of justice, 15 years in prison is enough already.