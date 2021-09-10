I enjoyed The Post’s coverage of the Olympics in July and August. The stories of the Olympians were just the right positive touch to counter the negativity of these times. I looked forward to more stories of triumph with the Paralympic Games, but alas, there were few to be found. I have watched some of the Paralympic television coverage, including the U.S. gold-medal win for Brad Snyder, a visually impaired man in the triathlon, and the U.S. gold and bronze medals, respectively, of Susannah Scaroni and Tatyana McFadden (winning her 18th Paralympic medal), in the 5000m women’s wheelchair races, and these were quite exciting.