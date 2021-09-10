I don’t understand why The Post’s coverage has been abysmal. It strikes me as ableist to not cover these athletes, some of whom have overcome even tougher obstacles than our “normally abled” athletes.
Mona Ellis, Silver Spring
For two weeks, thousands of world-class athletes from around the globe competed in dozens of events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. American athletes, such as Anastasia Pagonis, Gia Pergolini, Breanna Clark and Nick Mayhugh (from Fairfax), smashed world records while winning gold medals.
But you’d never know it by reading the Sports section. In stark contrast with the extensive coverage that The Post provided for the recently concluded 2020 Olympic Games, for the Paralympics, it provided practically none.
This failure is an insult to the athletes, an affront to people with disabilities and a disservice to The Post’s readers. So much for The Post’s purported “commit[ment] to building a stronger culture of diversity and equity.”
Marc Fiedler, Washington
I am dismayed and disappointed that The Post has provided very limited coverage of the Paralympics. These athletes are incredible to watch; their triumphs just to get to compete (win or lose) should be seen by everyone. The Post should have at least published event results and showcased some of these heroes.
Gordon Rice, Fairfax
●
Inhospitable homes
Kudos for the Aug. 29 Metro article “First-time homeowners are watching their spaces crumble” and the excellent reporting on this appalling story.
Homeownership and the equity it creates are the cornerstone to financial success and stability in this country. To see such an obvious abuse by shoddy developers and the resulting blowback, “I’m going to keep renting,” was dispiriting beyond words, particularly for the first-generational home buyers profiled.
However, this didn’t just “happen.” What D.C. construction inspection agencies are involved? Which inspectors visited the units, how often, what are they supposed to inspect and certify, and why didn’t they catch this?
Please keep reporting on this — particularly on Stanton View Development’s (non) response and, hopefully, other successful first-time construction/owner projects.
Paul Foldi, Bethesda
●
Ex-Democrat. Ex-punk rocker. Extremist.
As the founder of Moms Demand Action, the largest gun-safety organization in the country, I was baffled that the Aug. 30 Style profile of Dana Loesch, “Ex-Democrat. Ex-punk rocker. Now the right’s rising radio star.,” glossed over the fact that Loesch’s entire career has been built on sowing paranoia and profiting off fear and extremist rhetoric.
Since her time as a public face for the scandal-plagued National Rifle Association, Loesch has epitomized the gun lobby’s embrace of extremism, including befriending and promoting the founder of the Proud Boys.
Between 2015 and 2017, Loesch and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes appeared repeatedly on one another’s shows, even after the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville that the Proud Boys attended. In a 2015 appearance on Loesch’s show after the San Bernardino, Calif., mass shooting, McInnes raised the specter of World War II-era internment camps to tackle Islamist terrorism. Loesch trolls gun-violence-prevention advocates, Muslims, trans and gay people, and on and on. There’s no line she won’t cross. Ad hominem attacks are her specialty.
Ultimately, all you need to know about Loesch is that after she put Ku Klux Klan hoods on characters from the children’s TV show “Thomas & Friends” on her (now defunct) NRATV show, even the NRA cited it as an example of why some leaders of the organization found the content on their own propaganda outlet “distasteful and racist.” Though Loesch’s conduct was too extreme for some at the NRA, the Style section apparently felt otherwise.
Shannon Watts, New York
The writer is founder of Moms Demand Action.
●
Asner’s dangerous activism
I realize obituaries are not the place to chastise celebrities for irresponsible activity, but if Ed Asner’s political causes are chronicled in a positive light, as in the Aug. 30 obituary “Emmy winner, activist played rugged boss on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ” so should be his role in the “9/11 truth” conspiracy movement, which has been given legitimacy by other Hollywood figures, including, most recently, Spike Lee.
At a time when our democracy is threatened by widespread belief in conspiracy theories, it’s a mistake to give a pass to celebrities who trade in them.
I enjoyed Asner’s Lou Grant character as much as any of my fellow boomers, but I’ve been around long enough to know that talented entertainers are often idiots about politics.
Peter Blau, Belmont, N.C.
●
Inconsistent editorials
The Post’s editorials have advocated zealously for transparency and accountability in police shooting cases. Multiple editorials questioned the killing of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar and the federal government’s stonewalling. The June 8 editorial “The FBI’s veil of silence” challenged an FBI agent’s shooting of a panhandler on a Metro train, and excoriated the FBI and Metro for their lack of transparency. The Aug. 29 editorial “Troubling questions” raised critical issues with the shooting of armed motorist An’Twan Gilmore.
But the editorial board abandoned its role as an advocate for transparency and accountability in the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death on Jan. 6. The Aug. 7 editorial “Rioters, not martyrs” condemned the rioters and praised the police who defended the Capitol but asked no questions despite the video of her killing and Post reporting raising many.
The editorial embraced wholeheartedly the government’s conclusory exoneration of the officer who shot Babbitt, and even quoted approvingly the opinion of Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) that her killing was justified because it scared away the rest of “that mob.” It is appropriate to condemn the Jan. 6 rioters but still demand more accountability and transparency from government officials.
The June 8 editorial said “neither the FBI nor Metro seem to have gotten the memo that the public will no longer tolerate a cone of silence on officer-involved shootings.” But when it comes to Babbitt, the editorial either tolerated the cone of silence or sided with those who believe she got what she deserved. To borrow again from the June 8 editorial, that “serves neither the public nor the cause of justice.”
Joseph Capone, Oakton
●
The world in hot water
The Aug. 30 news article “Hurricane Ida may be the poster child for climate disaster” was a breath of fresh air as it directly linked Hurricane Ida to climate change. This connection is as obvious as the noses on our faces.
Ida verifies what science has been telling us for decades. Tropical depressions that form in 86-degree water will develop quickly, bring highly destructive wind and carry torrents of rain.
Our collective recognition of our climate problem should be our next step. Rapid and thorough mitigation would logically be on everyone’s minds, as we are all in hot water here.
Will this monster hurricane be the event that draws the needed attention to our disrupted climate? Will we transition to clean energy, or will we shake our heads over Louisiana’s dire situation for a few days and then move on?
Sally Courtright, Albany
●
Missing the message
Hundreds of people gathered at Freedom Plaza on Aug. 28 to demand congressional voting rights and D.C. statehood. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), the Rev. William J. Barber II and others spoke passionately about D.C.’s exclusion from statehood, with Barber calling on members of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus to hold up all other pending legislation until passage of the D.C. statehood act.
More than 700,000 D.C. residents lack voting representation in Congress. As Barber said at Freedom Plaza, this is the longest-running example of voter suppression in the history of the United States. Based on The Post’s written coverage of the Aug. 28 events, which barely mentioned the rally for D.C. statehood and D.C. voting rights, one can conclude only that the paper didn’t find the issues newsworthy [“Thousands rally for voting rights,” Metro, Aug. 29].
A recurring theme in the speeches at the Lincoln Memorial was the disenfranchisement of formerly incarcerated Americans. No mention of that in The Post’s coverage, either. Though the comments and impressions of rally attendees were nice details in the article, the coverage lacked basic information about the important issues these attendees came to Washington to amplify.
Siobhan Roth, Washington
●
Stop passive segregation
I was disappointed that there was no discussion of the racial disparity between the School Without Walls and Banneker High School in the Aug. 30 Metro article about the School Without Walls, “Access test fails at D.C. school.” Banneker, D.C.’s other high-performing high school, is 73 percent Black and 2 percent White. There is a tacit understanding in D.C. that Banneker is the Black equivalent to the School Without Walls.
D.C. Public Schools has been passively promoting this segregated system for decades. If the school system is going to reexamine Walls, it also needs to reexamine Banneker. To stop this institutional segregation, DCPS must bring the communities of these two schools together to develop a solution so that both schools reflect the broader community.
Betsy Henry, Washington
●
A different ‘turbo’
“Breaking military barriers, then questioning the mission,” the Aug. 29 Book World review of Amy McGrath’s memoir, “Honor Bound: An American Story of Dreams and Service,” related the story of a young McGrath building a model of a World War II fighter plane, the P-47 Thunderbolt, which was referred to as a “turboprop.” In fact, as with almost all fighters of that era, it was powered by a turbocharged internal combustion engine. A turboprop is a jet engine turning a propeller. Turboprops did not fly in WWII.
Thomas Calhoun, Washington
●
Losing specificity
The Aug. 30 news article about a woman hospitalized for the coronavirus who returned home to find her husband dead from the virus, “Woman: ‘It was like walking into a horror movie’,” deserved closer attention from a strong editor. A sentence in the piece began: “The couple, who met through a Christian dating website after losing their previous partners.”
First, how did they “lose” these “partners”? At a busy shopping mall? If they died, why not say so? Seems a relevant — if tragic — piece of information, especially given the subject. If they didn’t die, what happened in their prior relationships seems irrelevant. Euphemisms have no place in serious journalistic publications.
Second, were their “previous partners” in fact previous spouses? If so, why not say so? There is a meaningful legal and, to some, religious distinction between being married and being something else. Since when does The Post purposefully make marital status not only murky but inaccurate?
These were but five words in one of the least important news stories of the day. But the lesson it teaches is critically important: words matter, clarity matters and accuracy matters. In journalism today — and society — there is no more important lesson.
Alyse Graham, Washington
●
Have faith in teens
I enjoyed reading the Aug. 26 front-page article about the poll of teenagers in the United States, “Survey finds American teens weary but optimistic.” In particular, I was pleasantly surprised to see so much optimism and hope for the future among young people.
That said, I was disappointed that the article didn’t mention one of the most surprising findings: A majority of teens said that “living a religious life” was important (26 percent saying very important and 28 percent saying fairly important, for a total of 54 percent). The “very important” percentage was not far behind that for “make a difference in the world” (30 percent) and ahead of “being involved in your community” (17 percent), both characteristics often attributed to today’s younger people.
Because the media has often portrayed the under-30 generation as completely without interest in organized faith, this is a big deal, and I think it deserved at least a mention.
Anthony Porco, Savage
●
Portraits of generosity
I found two unrelated Aug. 28 photographs amazing.
One showed Afghan refugees arriving at Dulles International Airport, illustrating the humanity of what is happening right now and probably inspiring many to help them [“U.S. bases to house up to 50,000 Afghans,” front page].
The second was the picture of Bryson DeChambeau giving a kid a golf ball after missing his putt to almost shoot a 59 [“59 eludes DeChambeau,” Sports].
Giving is a gift.
Kevin Hill, Crofton
