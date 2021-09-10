The second and much shorter editorial, titled “Washington’s response,” addressed the ferocity of the terror that momentarily disabled the nation’s capital, concluding: “But despite the cruelty of the hour, the explosions, smoke and fire, and the hastily arranged veil of security over Washington’s senior officials, the capital region was not brought to its knees. … Yes, there was confusion and emotional trauma — how could there not have been? — but people in the area did not give in to full-scale panic. That alone denied the terrorists the victory they sought. And it revealed a core of strength in our region that will prepare us for whatever may come next.”