My Jan. 7 hopes for the Democrats have not only been met but far exceeded. The Biden administration’s handling of covid-19 hasn’t been perfect, particularly since the delta surge, but it’s a dramatic improvement over the Trump administration. Biden and congressional Democrats pushed through a stimulus that was larger than I expected. While the fates of the budget reconciliation and infrastructure bills are not clear yet, the Democrats will likely pass multiple provisions this year that will truly help people. And the president has taken some really positive steps I didn’t expect: appointing to judgeships public defenders, Muslims, Black women and others who usually aren’t chosen; making Juneteenth a federal holiday; and ending the war in Afghanistan (even if the execution was flawed). Importantly, Biden and the Democrats pushed much of this through on party-line votes, seemingly fulfilling my hope that they would finally realize that most of the GOP isn’t interested in working with a Democratic president on anything.