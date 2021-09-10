Patrick was admitted to West Point. After graduating in 2006, he went on to serve with the 4th Infantry Division in Iraq and Afghanistan, the country where the attacks that killed his father were planned. But revenge was never a factor in his decision to serve, Patrick said. Rather, it was the sense of duty his father instilled: “Someone’s going to go,” Patrick told me. “And why not shoulder that burden with them if I’m capable?” He noted that he graduated in the first class that signed up to serve after 9/11. “These guys saw what happened to my family and families like mine and said, ‘I want to go serve the country and make sure this doesn’t happen again.’ ” He felt a calling to do the same.