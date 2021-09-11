The good news is, this isn’t the first time the country has confronted this challenge. Operation Safe Haven ushered in 27,000 as parolees after the Hungarian revolution; Operation New Life brought in more than 130,000 after the Vietnam War; now, Operation Allies Refuge has a map to follow. Money is essential, but it’s also not enough. The State Department is already providing approximately $2,500 per refugee to be split between the individual and a resettlement agency, and some portion of the $6.4 billion the White House has requested from Congress to address the crisis could be put to a similar purpose — in addition to being used to process applications more quickly, as well as aid Afghans in so-called lily-pad screening locations abroad. Some of the funding earmarked to propping up the military of the fallen government in Afghanistan could also be reprogrammed.