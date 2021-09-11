There is someone similar to her in general aspect who stands atop the Capitol, and we do not know whether they are relatives, friends, rivals or lovers. There is also a colorful bearded man in a cheery plaid shirt with a blue ox who seems to have been responsible for settling much of the country, but the dates of this are impossible to determine. Indeed, between the founding and the present, we know precious little about American history beyond the fact that many, many horses were involved in it, and some of the horses were standing on two or three legs whereas others were on as many as four.