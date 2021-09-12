The need for change was brought home by a commander in chief who offered quid pro quo protections to a foreign leader, stocked his Cabinet and team of advisers with walking conflicts of interest, separated families at the border without even bothering to record where it sent children yanked away from their parents and much more. Yet norms had eroded even before the depredations of the past term. The project focuses, for instance, on opinions by the Office of Legal Counsel within the Justice Department that have over multiple administrations formed the basis for everything from barring staff from testifying before Congress to torturing detainees, yet most of which are kept secret. These call out for more transparency. Other areas ripe for attention include improving the process that undergirds the Freedom of Information Act, empowering a too-sparse roster of inspectors general and safeguarding whistleblowers.