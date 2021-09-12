The only real justification for this is that the party leaders are deeply obsessed, for what appear to be primarily cultural reasons, with winning votes in Quebec, the sole French-speaking province.
Quebec is big, but not absurdly so —it houses around 22 percent of the country’s 38 million citizens and about 23 percent of its parliamentary seats. It’s entirely possible to win a parliamentary majority without winning even a plurality in Quebec, as former prime minister Stephen Harper did in 2011.
On Thursday night, Canada had its sole prime ministerial debate conducted in the language about 86 percent of the country claims to understand. On stage with the heads of the Conservative, Liberal, New Democrat, and Green parties stood Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, a man who, by his own admission, is “not very much interested in leading Canada,” and has no mathematical path to do so, given his nationalist party only runs candidates in Quebec.
Blanchet has a showily indifferent and often bitingly sarcastic attitude towards Canadian politics — understandably, as his party is nominally committed to severing Quebec from Canada altogether. His inclusion on the national debate stage (and his ensuing consumption of one-fifth of the airtime) can thus only be justified through an extremely literal interpretation of Canada’s deeply sentimentalized official bilingualism regime, which presumes French and English speakers are sprinkled evenly across the country, representing every belief and culture. Ergo, for the purposes of debate organizing, it is presumed there exists some sizable number of unilingual English-speaking Quebec voters who are open-minded about voting for a French Canadian nationalist party.
Blanchet believes all sorts of narrow, sheltered things about the “Quebec nation,” as he calls it, and since he is part of his provinces’ chauvinistic political establishment, he has been a big booster of provincial government bills 21 and 96. The first bans public servants from wearing things like headscarves and turbans, while the latter defines French as the “only official language” of Quebec, which is in turn defined as the “nation” of the “Québécois” people. An eagerness to win votes in the province, where such ideas are popular, means the other party leaders avoided criticizing Blanchet’s on-stage praise of this stuff, just as no one made a fuss when Blanchet repeatedly drew distasteful, gratuitous analogies between Quebecers and indigenous Canadians.
The debate’s moderators, however, at several times suggested that Quebec may have problems with intolerance, which Blanchet took theatrical offense to, complaining such accusations had become “a political tool against Quebec.”
This provoked the sole moment of partisan pushback, when the otherwise phlegmatic leader of the Green Party, Annamie Paul — who is Black — said she “had to pull my jaw up, which just dropped, when I heard what Mr. Blanchet said.”
“I invited Mr. Blanchet to get educated about systemic discrimination, I extend that invitation again, I would be happy to educate him.”
“It’s nice to want to educate me…” began Blanchet.
“This is my time, sir,” said Paul, coldly.
“Nice time to insult people,” sniped Blanchet.
“That was not an insult it was an invitation to educate yourself,” replied Paul briskly, staring directly at the camera.
At the post-debate press conference, Blanchet was steaming, characterizing the debate as a “trial” against Quebec. Quebec’s imperious premier, François Legault, the architect of bills 21 and 96 and a man who enjoys imagining himself as the election’s kingmaker, was probably nodding sympathetically from Quebec City.
Legault previously issued a list of demands for the would-be prime ministers, with his two most “crucial” asks being more no-strings-attached funding for health care and more leeway to run an openly discriminatory, French-first immigration system. It’s “the future of our nation that is at stake,” he said.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is said to be catching Legault’s eye as of late. His health-care policies leave something to be desired, but Page 137 of the Conservative platform promises to grant “more powers to Québec over immigration to ensure that a higher proportion of immigrants settling in Quebec speak French, including in the family reunification category.”
It would be curious if O’Toole’s rise to be prime minister was in any way boosted by this willingness to pander to Quebec chauvinism, an instinct that seems to run somewhat contrary to the otherwise impeccably moderate image he has striven to present to voters. At the very least, he can rest easy knowing none of his rivals will dare call him out on it.