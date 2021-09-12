Blanchet believes all sorts of narrow, sheltered things about the “Quebec nation,” as he calls it, and since he is part of his provinces’ chauvinistic political establishment, he has been a big booster of provincial government bills 21 and 96. The first bans public servants from wearing things like headscarves and turbans, while the latter defines French as the “only official language” of Quebec, which is in turn defined as the “nation” of the “Québécois” people. An eagerness to win votes in the province, where such ideas are popular, means the other party leaders avoided criticizing Blanchet’s on-stage praise of this stuff, just as no one made a fuss when Blanchet repeatedly drew distasteful, gratuitous analogies between Quebecers and indigenous Canadians.