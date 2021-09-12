The Post reported, “Workers have removed Virginia’s biggest statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its towering stone base and cut it into two pieces, ending the monument’s 131-year reign embodying this city’s mythology as the former capital of the Confederacy.”
Northam might consider taking up teaching as a profession after he leaves office. The Post recounted:
The governor said he encouraged those who continue to defend the statue to go back and read the history of how it got there and what it represents. People such as Lee, he said, “chose to be traitors to the United States and fought against our Constitution to promote slavery.”And he noted the era in which the Lee monument was built: By 1890, the first freedoms of Reconstruction had produced a flourishing Black society and economy in Richmond and elsewhere, but the White elites were pushing back.
As the MAGA cult leader celebrates the traitor who took up arms against the Union (going so far as to suggest he would have prevailed in Afghanistan) and fellow Republicans push to eliminate lessons about the KKK and Martin Luther King Jr. from school curriculums, the Lee monument’s departure left on Monument Avenue only the statue of Arthur Ashe — the Richmond-born African American tennis star and social justice advocate.
The sight of Lee’s likeness literally cut in two and carted off the street was gratifying, if long overdue. And were it not for persistent Black Lives Matter protests, much of the Confederate statuary would probably still remain. “A succession of Black mayors and Black-majority city councils dared not challenge Richmond’s Lost Cause iconography,” The Post observed. It took the murder of George Floyd and subsequent reckoning to shake the city from its moral stupor.
Reporting for Religion News Service, Robert P. Jones, author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” quoted historian Karen Cox: "’This was not just a monument to the region’s most cherished hero; it was about the restoration of Confederate men’s honor.’”
Jones went on, describing the statue’s history: “It was also a declaration of a war on the terrain of culture and politics as Virginia, like many Southern states, threw off the reforms of Reconstruction and set up legal and cultural systems of segregation and the suppression of voting by African Americans.”
With the removal of Lee’s likeness, Jones noted, “For the first time in 130 years, a trip down Richmond’s Monument Avenue will not entail an involuntary Lost Cause pilgrimage. Rather … the empty pedestals will stand as silent indicting witnesses to the past valorization of white supremacy by a city’s white leaders and churches.”
At a time when one party still excuses a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol conducted by Confederate flag-bearers, and when several states of the old Confederacy pass voter suppression and subversion bills, it is more important than ever to topple tributes to the Lost Cause. These idols have no place in a multiracial democracy’s pantheon. Like today’s MAGA insurrectionists, they were losers and traitors.
The advocates of continued white supremacy bellyache when they lose their iconography (“Let us have our history!”), but challenges to the racial status quo are what truly horrify the MAGA crowd. They will seek to thwart at every turn efforts to root out systemic racism in policing, voting, housing or any other aspect of national life in their frenetic quest to prop up White economic, political and social power. Depriving them of visible symbols of white supremacy is a start, but it’s their conviction that America is a White Christian country (to be preserved by violence, if need be) that must be discredited and dismantled.
To the activists, lawyers, Richmond citizens and Virginia politicians who helped topple Lee from his pedestal, we can say well done. Nevertheless, the real work of social justice must continue and intensify.