Now researchers from Mathematica, a social policy research company, have confirmed that students in both D.C.’s school system and the public charter schools made impressive academic progress compared with other cities in the 15 years since mayoral control was implemented. What’s significant about Mathematica’s study is that it used new advanced statistical modeling techniques to make a causal connection between the progress of D.C’s students and the city’s policy decisions, debunking population shifts as a factor. D.C. did see an influx of more White and higher-income students; the share of Black students fell 15 percentage points and the share of White students rose by the same amount. But researchers found that improvements in learning were over and above what could be attributed to demographic changes in student enrollment. In fact, researchers found that Black and Hispanic students showed the most real progress in math and early literacy. Researchers also concluded that the positive impacts last at least through eighth grade for math, suggesting that, unlike many other types of reform, the benefits in D.C. did not fade out.