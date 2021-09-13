In this, the attacks of 9/11 are not so different in their intent or consequence than the attack by a supremacist on a Sikh gurdwara in Wisconsin, than the attack by a supremacist on the Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina, than the attacks by supremacists and bigots on mosques and Muslims across the United States and abroad. Even when born of discrimination, terrorist violence is deliberately indiscriminate. The terrorist assigns guilt too broadly, and punishes too blindly, as he seeks to teach us the lesson that any one of us might be next.