Let’s first examine the current state of play.
Easily the most restrictive abortion law in the United States, a Texas statute took effect this month that prohibits doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected — something doctors say usually happens in about the sixth week of a pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant.
The new Texas law uniquely prohibits state government from enforcing its provisions and incentivizes private individuals to do that through civil litigation. While patients themselves can’t be sued over their abortions, the law allows anyone to sue abortion providers or any person who assists a woman in aborting a pregnancy gestated six weeks or more. That includes health insurers who cover the procedure, counselors who recommend abortions, even a cabdriver or a friend who gives a patient a lift to the clinic. It makes no exception for pregnancies arising from rape or incest.
Plaintiffs need not reside in Texas or demonstrate any connection to or injury from an abortion. They stand to pocket up to $10,000 plus legal fees if their suit prevails. The law does not allow defendants to recover lawyers’ fees, even if they win convincingly.
On Sept. 1, by a 5-to-4 vote, the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request by Texas women’s clinics to block the law. In a one-paragraph ruling, the court said it did not weigh the constitutionality of the law and preserved that issue for a later time. But the loss, with Republican-appointed Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the outnumbered liberal justices in dissent, has terrified abortion-rights supporters who see it as the prelude to overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Polls show significant majorities support legalized abortion. In a nationwide April survey by the Pew Research Center, 59 percent said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 39 percent said it should be illegal in all or most cases. In Virginia, 55 percent support legal abortion in all or most cases while 42 percent oppose, according to the 2020 Pew survey.
Those numbers aren’t lost on Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former governor Terry McAuliffe. He was already warning Virginia’s women and suburban voters that his GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, would ban abortion, a claim bolstered by Youngkin’s own damning secretly recorded words in which he intimated that what he says on abortion as a candidate would differ from his actions as a governor, if elected.
After the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Texas abortion law, McAuliffe instantly doubled down. He featured it on his social media platforms, in a conference call with reporters, in his fundraising efforts and even in a forum with Youngkin hosted by a pro-business group. He contends that Youngkin would bring the Texas law to Virginia. Youngkin has tried to avoid the topic, focusing instead on taxes and crime rates. Yet, try as he might, the GOP nominee simply cannot deflect questions on his abortion position all the way through Election Day. Does he support the Texas law or not?
Not only do the numbers favor McAuliffe on the abortion issue, but so does history. Eight years ago, McAuliffe used the issue in his victory over socially conservative Republican nominee Ken Cuccinelli II, who had made no secret of his firm opposition to abortion rights.
A more relevant example, however, comes from the year Wilder deftly seized on the Supreme Court’s Webster v. Reproductive Health Services ruling upholding a Missouri law that banned the use of public funds, facilities or personnel for abortions. Then, as now, Democrats were in a tight race to retain the governor’s office for a third straight term when the ruling energized liberals and moderates — particularly women — fearful about the future of abortion rights. In mid-September 1989, Wilder began airing an ad rich with patriotic imagery positioning himself as a champion of individual liberties threatened by an intrusive government, effectively co-opting the GOP’s own themes. The commercial said that GOP nominee Marshall Coleman would “take away your right to choose” and outlaw abortion “even in cases of rape and incest.” Wilder, the ad concluded, “believes the government should not interfere with your right to choose.”
Wilder won by a historically close margin in an election in which abortion rights was a major, if not decisive, factor. Could the same happen this year? The Texas law has put abortion rights squarely at front and center of Virginia’s statewide campaigns. The GOP’s lieutenant governor nominee has endorsed the law. There will be continual pressure on gubernatorial nominee Youngkin to clearly state his position, and how he handles the issue may very well seal the outcome in November.