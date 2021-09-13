A more relevant example, however, comes from the year Wilder deftly seized on the Supreme Court’s Webster v. Reproductive Health Services ruling upholding a Missouri law that banned the use of public funds, facilities or personnel for abortions. Then, as now, Democrats were in a tight race to retain the governor’s office for a third straight term when the ruling energized liberals and moderates — particularly women — fearful about the future of abortion rights. In mid-September 1989, Wilder began airing an ad rich with patriotic imagery positioning himself as a champion of individual liberties threatened by an intrusive government, effectively co-opting the GOP’s own themes. The commercial said that GOP nominee Marshall Coleman would “take away your right to choose” and outlaw abortion “even in cases of rape and incest.” Wilder, the ad concluded, “believes the government should not interfere with your right to choose.”