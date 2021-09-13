The tension has been exacerbated during the pandemic by Australia’s shambolic vaccination program. The locally manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine was to be the workhorse of the Australian program, until health authorities restricted its use to those 60 and over, citing a rare blood-clotting side effect. That advice was later modified, but the damage had been done, leading to soaring demand for the limited supplies of the imported Pfizer vaccine. The states began to compete for vaccine supplies in a process one state health minister called “the Hunger Games.”