This has become more acute with the spread of the delta variant. Here in Tillamook, early in the pandemic, we moved quickly to limit residents’ exposure to the virus from outside the county. Those measures succeeded, and by July 31, life had almost returned to normal. While every loss was tragic, across the entire duration of the pandemic, our county of 26,000 people had reported only five deaths and 815 confirmed cases. More than 65 percent of eligible residents age 16 and older had been vaccinated, higher than the average county in the state.