Second, the mock horror that greeted the announcement suggested that critics lack a fundamental understanding of key federal laws. First, Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act allows the Health and Human Services Department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make necessary measures “to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession.” This might certainly entail vaccination requirements for anyone but Biden is merely requiring large employers present the alternative of testing or vaccinations.