Yet, of course, the true lesson of 2015 has not been learned. And what is behind much of the current hand-wringing over a potential repeat from Afghanistan is the usual cynical politicking in the run-up to two crucial elections — in Germany in September, and in France in April 2022. Almost like clockwork, those vying to keep or attain power have made clear that they will not allow a mass influx of asylum seekers, in an attempt to stave off their opponents on the right.