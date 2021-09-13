Our vaccination rates went up 40 percent, both because we’re providing better information, bringing in trusted advisers to the public, but also because of the risk factor, as you point out — and so yes, as the risk goes up, vaccinations increase. That’s a little bit of human nature. But it’s all about the trust factor. I try to build it by bringing in community-respected leaders in the health-care profession to talk to and to get over some of the hesitation. But it was clear to me from the very beginning the distrust is with government. This enhances the distrust in a state like Arkansas.