MARTIN: And I appreciate the speech, Governor, but the reality is this.

You have to admit, Sarah, you have to admit the role that you played in putting the person in leadership who is driving conspiracy theories. It's one thing to condemn them after the fact, but you have to own up to the role that you played in putting the person in power.

The time ...

ISGUR: We both ran campaigns against him.

MARTIN: No, no, no, no, no.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

CHRISTIE: First off, I don't have to admit anything to you.

MARTIN: Can I finish? Can I finish? Can I finish?

CHRISTIE: First off, I don't have to admit anything to you.

And, second, I ran against Donald Trump in 2016.

YVETTE SIMPSON OF DEMOCRACY FOR AMERICA: You also coached him for the debate, sir.

(CROSSTALK)

MARTIN: Here's the deal. You ran against him.

But when a person has principles, morals and values, they do not support them even if you lose.

(CROSSTALK)

CHRISTIE: Well ...

MARTIN: And what they say is -- and what they say is, I choose patriotism and the country over party and power.

(CROSSTALK)

MARTIN: And the problem was, too many Republicans chose power and riding with Donald Trump, as opposed to patriotism and America.

CHRISTIE: I will sleep fine tonight with you judging my morals.

MARTIN: Well, guess what?

SIMPSON: It's not just him.

MARTIN: As a voter who has 13 nieces and nephews, what I also want to see in America are Republicans and Democrats who have the guts to stand up to narcissists, to folks who lie, to folks who sit here and led a country in the wrong direction.

And what that man has unleashed on this country, any Republican who stood with him has to own it and accept the role that they played.

CHRISTIE: Yes. Well, that's fine.

I will accept the role that I played in the 2016 election running against him. And I will accept the role ...

MARTIN: But you helped him prepare for the debates.

ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Let him finish his point now. Let him finish his point.

CHRISTIE: Excuse me.

And I will accept the role that I played in my belief that Hillary Clinton was not the right person to be president. We all get to make choices, Roland, in this democracy. I made my choice. I'm on record of my choice. And I'm not walking away from my choice.

But it does not preclude me from being able to be critical when the person that I did support does things that I am against. And so this false choice that you’re trying to set up ...

MARTIN: It's not false.

CHRISTIE: ... It’s a false choice, and one that the American people are not going to buy, either.

MARTIN: It’s unleashed ...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Roland, let me just press one other point.

Right now, I would argue that the fact that so many Americans can't buy into simple facts is probably the biggest existential threat we face to our democracy.

So, when somebody speaks up for that, isn't it something to be praised?

MARTIN: Facts are critically important.

But, again, when you support someone who said fake news, who when you were truthful, and then pushed that, then when you have the networks and the conservative radio talk shows, that whole echo chamber driving that, that's the problem.

I am a native of Texas who is still registered there, and I'm dealing with Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, who is consistently lying and making things up. And you're dealing with that.

I'm dealing with people who are changing textbooks. And, as a...

ISGUR: But do you think that you’re going to persuade people...

MARTIN: Well, here's the deal.

I have a very basic principle since I have been a journalist. If you do good, I will talk about you. If you do bad, I will talk about you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's...

MARTIN: One second.

(CROSSTALK)

ISGUR: You think you're persuading other Americans right now?

MARTIN: At the end of day, I will talk about you.

And somebody has to say what others are afraid to say.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sarah, you get the last word.

ISGUR: If you want to persuade the half the country that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 to move to your side, then you have got to stop villainizing them.

You have got to stop having these conversations where everyone who is...

MARTIN: I'm going to speak truth.

ISGUR: ... not with you is against you.

And when someone says that Donald Trump did something wrong, you may want to consider praising that and trying to use that to persuade the people who are not going to be persuaded by...

(CROSSTALK)

MARTIN: Too late. Too late.