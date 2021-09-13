Further, one would hope that corporate leverage in supposedly “pro-business” Texas should be an effective weapon, and a few businesses have stepped up. GoDaddy.com shut down a site that allowed people to anonymously report those getting abortions. The ridesharing app Lyft has planned a fund to cover the legal fees of any drivers sued for giving women rides to abortion clinics. Notably, some women-owned and -led Texas companies have been among the first to respond to the law. The CEO of Dallas-based Match Group has said that she would personally create relief funds for employees who would need to travel out of state for abortions.