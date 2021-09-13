Now my home state — with the blessing of the Supreme Court — has adopted the harshest abortion restrictions in America, banning abortions of embryos after six weeks — when most women don’t even know they’re pregnant. There is no exception in the law, known as S.B. 8, for incest and rape. And the law is enforced through the convoluted and deeply menacing strategy of encouraging private citizens to sue other individuals or health-care providers for $10,000 for “aiding and abetting” women who choose to get safe abortions.
Abortion rights advocates in Texas have warned for years that the Christian right, antiabortion extremists and lawmakers would stop at nothing to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, many Texans express shock that the Lone Star State has gone to such lengths to Texas-two-step back into the Dark Ages on women’s rights, calling the law’s proponents the “Texas Taliban,” “Y’all-Qaeda” and “Yee-hawdists.”
This is wrong. What is happening in Texas has nothing to do with Islamism and everything to do with homegrown American extremism. The road to S.B. 8 has been paved by the decades-old mobilization of intimidation against women seeking abortions at clinics, including bomb threats and even terrorist killings of abortion providers. State lawmakers have empowered people to drag their neighbors into a nightmarish legal quagmire for the offense of helping a woman exercise her constitutional rights. If that’s not an example of using violence and vigilantism to achieve a political objective, I don’t know what is.
So, what now? Who is going to save Texas’s women and their allies from this legally sanctioned culture of fear?
Sure, legal challenges to the law are incoming. The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit arguing that S.B. 8 interferes with the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which “prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services.”
Further, one would hope that corporate leverage in supposedly “pro-business” Texas should be an effective weapon, and a few businesses have stepped up. GoDaddy.com shut down a site that allowed people to anonymously report those getting abortions. The ridesharing app Lyft has planned a fund to cover the legal fees of any drivers sued for giving women rides to abortion clinics. Notably, some women-owned and -led Texas companies have been among the first to respond to the law. The CEO of Dallas-based Match Group has said that she would personally create relief funds for employees who would need to travel out of state for abortions.
Good intentions aside, this all feels like putting Band-Aids on bullet wounds. How realistic is it to expect gig workers, even with their company’s support, to operate confidently in an environment in which they could be sued by anyone at any time? And more important, more than half of women seeking abortions live at or below the poverty line, and in Texas, abortion restrictions affect teens, Black women, other women of color, immigrants, and poor and rural women the most. Many women simply don’t have the time or money to travel to other states for care.
Given how many companies have been moving to Texas in recent years, it’s dismaying that so few have publicly taken a stand for women. You can’t be pro-business and anti-woman at the same time. Will more companies stand up for the women in their workforces? Or is their plight just seen as a cost of doing business in Texas? Meanwhile, how many businesses and business leaders will go right on donating to the campaigns of lawmakers who championed S.B. 8?
For decades, this has been the endgame for abortion extremists and their allies: Use fear to create a climate in which no one wants to help women make safe choices about their own futures. And the wages of this atmosphere will be impoverishment and needless death — whether it’s women who die from unsafe procedures or from high-risk pregnancies.
I darkly joke to friends that maybe Mexico, which just decriminalized abortion, could send in some troops across the border to help save us Texas women and girls from state-sanctioned vigilantism. Humor is all I have, because for us Texas women, there doesn’t seem to be much hope.