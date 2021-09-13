The far left, on the other hand, has been rising in many countries. Norway’s Rodt (Red) party, a Marxist party that still positively references communism in its statement of principles, had 4.7 percent of the vote with 85 percent of the votes counted on Monday, double its showing in 2017, and the Socialist Left Party had 7.5 percent. The far left’s combined strength has pushed the Labor Party, which is expected to finish first as it has in every election since 1927, down to a mere 26 percent, one of its lowest shares ever.