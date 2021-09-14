Instead, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., joined by all of his supposedly conservative colleagues, not only ignored the clear text of Section 2 but invented entirely new parts — what Justice Elena Kagan, for the liberal dissenters, called “a list of mostly made-up factors, at odds with Section 2 itself.” Now, those challenging a particular voting rule must show it imposes more than “the usual burdens of voting.” If the state provides “other available means” for voting, a rule that has a discriminatory impact can still pass muster. This is activism, not conservatism.