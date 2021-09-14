I suppose, though, I might feel a bit wistful at this development if, say, I were at the Federalist Society working hard on a list of judges who I felt were acceptable and might rule a certain way (not a partisan way, of course, just a way that delighted people who were partisan, if that distinction makes sense; if it doesn’t, oh no, we have some serious problems with our judiciary!). Similarly, if I were one of the senators who worked hard to confirm her just 30 days after her nomination — less time than it takes many people to know they are pregnant! — I would feel a little disappointed. But I would be consoled that, from the outside, her decisions looked very much the same as the decisions of someone who was, in fact, partisan. Of course, they weren’t, but you could still close your eyes and pretend. In most cases, really, you didn’t even need to close your eyes!