Thus, the theme this year was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and I for one was lost for words at times. Trying to describe the costumes on display Monday night would exhaust my store of adjectives. Circusy will have to do. I half expected to hear the bugle call of a horse race with each star’s entrance. I would hardly have been surprised to see Beetlejuice spring from beneath one of several skirts that were large enough to house a family of hobbits.