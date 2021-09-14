The slasher-like letters splashed across Ocasio-Cortez’s back in big, bold red represent only the most recent time in the past few years that a female political figure has used fashion to gin up a ruckus. As always, it’s a trap.
Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram that “the medium is the message,” but that doesn’t get it quite right. Really, women’s clothing — which public figures such as Ocasio-Cortez know we’re accustomed to over-analyzing already — is a convenient way to get us to pay attention to messages we might otherwise ignore. And what these figures wear is also often a way to trick us into sending their messages ourselves.
You remember Melania Trump ever-so-graciously going to the border to visit the children her husband’s administration stuck in cages, wearing a Zara jacket with an entirely graceless slogan on its back. “I DON’T REALLY CARE, DO U?” the first lady dared us. You remember, more recently though less explosively, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) sipping red sangria through a purple straw in a pink cap, a blinged out ring on her finger bearing a terse direction to “F**K OFF.”
These women and Ocasio-Cortez harnessed their garments to make bolder statements than any red or blue tie, or heaven forfend a tan suit.
See how Trump trolled the media into answering the question on her jacket. She really didn’t care — but newspapers, blogs and cable channels clearly did. Those who weren’t busy condemning her callousness were busy condemning her condemners. That allowed the Slovenian-born former model to turn the whole thing back around on the Fourth Estate: So much for their undivided attention to the plight of those separated families; what they were really busy caring about was her coat.
Sinema, similarly, tricked critics into tripping over themselves. This aggressively moderate freshman with a yen for colorful performance had done everything she could to attract attention. Now her jewelry was instructing those who paid her mind to go screw themselves, when really she wanted people to keep right on noticing her. So they did, well, exactly that — and their continued notice both kept her in the spotlight she so enjoyed and lent credence to her argument that an army of detractors was falling all over her every action, and accessory.
Today, Ocasio-Cortez takes up the mantle. Her garb has inspired outcry before, even when she hasn’t intended it. She’s well aware, like Trump and Sinema, of her power to start a conversation she does want to have.
Some say she’s an anti-capitalist queen, infiltrating the ranks of the despised elite to thrust her message where they can’t ignore it — and better yet, catching them red-gloved in hypocrisy when they praised her even as they partied the night extravagantly away.
Some say she herself is the hypocrite, playing a game whose rules she purports to disdain by attending a $35,000-per-ticket event flush with billionaires, every one of whom is supposed to be a policy failure.
Others just say her stylish but substanceless performance is pure cringe, a flubbed attempt at subversion too obvious to meet satirical muster.
Yet none of that really matters. Whatever Ocasio-Cortez’s intention, this is the result: People who usually wouldn’t talk about the Met Gala are talking about the Met Gala, and people who usually would talk about the Met Gala aren’t talking about Kim Petras’s horse-head bustier, or the baby green ogre Frank Ocean bore to the ball in his arms.
Everyone is discussing instead, at best, the embarrassment of undertaxed riches in a social season marred by disease and destitution — even when we’re criticizing a self-professed woman of the people for being there, too, while slapping some words on her back to suggest she’s against the whole shebang.
At worst we’re talking about that same woman of the people, hardly shy about making headlines, on terms she set the moment she chose her outfit.