The Biden team is not likely to hear much criticism of its Egypt decision from the rest of Congress. Under the terms of the military financing arrangement, the funds largely will flow to U.S. defense contractors, who enjoy support on both sides of the aisle. Congress is also expected this week to release $900 million of the remaining $1 billion in Egypt military aid that has been held up, a GOP Senate staffer told me. Lawmakers are concerned that that Sissi is increasing his military cooperation with Moscow, including by purchasing Russian jets. But human rights groups didn’t hold back in their criticisms. “This administration has repeatedly vowed to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy and specifically its relationship with Egypt. This decision, however, is a betrayal of these commitments,” several groups wrote in a joint statement Tuesday.