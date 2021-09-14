Those beliefs are fed by the endlessly repeated assertion that any election Republicans don’t win is fraudulent. Take California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election Tuesday. This is one of the bluest states in the country — one Republicans themselves constantly hold up as an example of liberal political and social excess — and the leading Republican contender in the race has views that would seem a little extreme in Alabama. Yet GOP leaders and media figures are telling their supporters that the Democratic governor can’t possibly prevail fairly. Therefore, when he wins it will be proof the election was stolen.