Yet much of this is ignored by the Canadian commentariat, who prefer to peddle a narrative that the big bad Americans are infecting us with their polarized hate and division. Canadian journalists would rather tell themselves that Americans are to blame than objectively analyze the right-wing misinformation network that is thriving in this country, or take a look at the record of the Conservative Party’s participation in contributing to the climate we see today. While it’s certainly true that other parties, such as the People’s Party of Canada, play an active role in contributing to Canada’s current political climate, there is a difference when the Conservative Party, as the official opposition and one of only two parties ever in contention to form government, acts in this manner.