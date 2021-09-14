The Canadian commentariat was rightfully horrified. Yet there was something quintessentially Canadian about much of the reporting and analysis — particularly the righteous indignation of how these protests “aren’t who we are” and the automatic decrying of how American-style politics have been imported into the Canadian sphere.
The problem with takes such as those is that they are demonstrably false. These protests and the accompanying unadulterated, conspiracy-laden rage are part of who we are as Canadians. Anyone who is surprised at these protests has not been paying attention to the political discourse in this country for quite some time.
Canada’s small and capital “c” conservatives have been fomenting a climate of hate and vitriol for a while now, and have become increasingly comfortable with peddling misinformation, and even blatant conspiracy theories. Canadian talk radio — which is largely owned and operated by the companies Bell Media and Corus Entertainment (both of which I have worked for) — is rife with all sorts of absurdities about the prime minister. It is not uncommon to hear talk-radio hosts and contributors casually suggest that the prime minister is controlled by George Soros, that he “supports the Islamist cause against all others” (yes, that’s a direct quote), or that he is a globalist who will destroy our country.
Yet much of this is ignored by the Canadian commentariat, who prefer to peddle a narrative that the big bad Americans are infecting us with their polarized hate and division. Canadian journalists would rather tell themselves that Americans are to blame than objectively analyze the right-wing misinformation network that is thriving in this country, or take a look at the record of the Conservative Party’s participation in contributing to the climate we see today. While it’s certainly true that other parties, such as the People’s Party of Canada, play an active role in contributing to Canada’s current political climate, there is a difference when the Conservative Party, as the official opposition and one of only two parties ever in contention to form government, acts in this manner.
Americans didn’t come to Canada and bully the federal Conservatives into coming up with the “barbaric cultural practices” tip line or into making the niqab an election issue in 2015. Nor did Americans force the contenders in the 2017 Conservative leadership race to shore up support among Islamophobes by attacking a non-binding parliamentary motion condemning Islamophobia (known as M103), mere weeks after six men had been gunned down in a Quebec City mosque. As the Canadian Anti-Hate Network rightfully points out, “The connecting points between the conspiracy-fueled and racist organizing around M103, the Yellow Vest Canada Movement, and the COVID conspiracy movement are a straight line.”
The current leader of the Conservative party, Erin O’Toole, has done an impressive job of running as the complete opposite of who he purported to be when running for party leadership last year, when he campaigned on the slogan “Take back Canada.” But in the party leadership race, it wasn’t Americans that forced him or his campaign team to work with the founder of Canada Proud, an organization best known for putting out misleading memes and edited videos with offensive-looking typeface, which regularly engages in hawking misinformation.
What makes all of this worse is the fact that Canada’s hate crimes are increasing, and not being adequately dealt with. This June, four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario, were targeted and killed because of their Muslim faith. And this month, a Sikh man in Nova Scotia was murdered, in what many in the community suspect to be a hate crime. Yet even amidst all this, the vast majority of Canadian journalists — the bulk of whom are white — refuse to acknowledge the extent of the problem, preferring instead to be willfully ignorant under the guise of objectivity.
Canada didn’t need Americans to erode our norms of political discourse; we managed to do that all on our own. But in looking to the United States, we start to get a picture of just how much worse it can get. Perhaps Canadians can use the American example — with a failed insurrection attack, rampant misinformation and disinformation in the American media ecosystem, and a major party in a two-party system actively courting white supremacists — to help us realize what not to be.