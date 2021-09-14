These tax hikes would also likely lead to tax increases for average Americans in coming years. The administration plans to use this money for new spending, not to help close the $1 trillion annual deficits that stretch as far as the eye can see. The Social Security and Medicare trust funds will also need shoring up in the next decade. If the rich and big business are already the most heavily taxed in the world, they probably can’t be taxed more to save our entitlements or reduce the deficit. That means the money will come from where the rest of the world already gets it: the pockets of average taxpayers.