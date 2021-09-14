Lamentably, the proposal wouldn’t get rid of the carried interest loophole, which allows fund managers to receive a share of investment profits at the lower tax rate reserved for long-term capital gains. While the Democrats’ proposal includes minor tweaks to the holding period for carried interest, it mostly leaves the benefit intact.
As Democrats firm up the tax plan in the coming days, they should seriously look at a proposal introduced on Aug. 5 by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) to get rid of the carried interest preference altogether.
Why continue to maintain a tax provision that allows immensely rich fund managers to pay lower tax rates than ordinary workers? That’s what happens when the managers’ share of profits is treated as a long-term capital gain.
With wealthy Americans employing lobbyists who are working overtime to dissuade Congress from increasing their taxes, Wyden and Whitehouse have no doubt received plenty of pushback on this entirely sensible idea.
If the senators are looking for allies, they can find plenty among the nation’s tax law professors. I recently conducted a survey of these professors, my colleagues in that realm, and found that 86.7 percent supported ending preferential taxation of carried interest. Only 6.1 percent disagreed, a ratio of 14.2 to 1. This was by far the issue on which tax law professors agreed the most.
The Biden administration also proposed closing the loophole with the president’s budget this past spring. Pro-business commentators predictably objected. The standoff over carried interest is a Washington perennial — some Democrats argue that this form of income for millionaires and billionaires should be taxed as ordinary income, but the business lobby ultimately prevails and serious reform fizzles.
But now congressional Democrats are looking for every scrap of tax reform that they can muster to help pay for their ambitious spending plans, so maybe this time, for once, lawmakers will not allow themselves to be lobbied out of supporting this overdue reform. Fund managers have had a good run with carried interest since the Internal Revenue Service blessed this loophole in 1993. It’s time to shut down the party.
The Congressional Budget Office says that closing the loophole would bring in $14 billion over 10 years. But others think that’s a seriously lowball estimate. Victor Fleischer, a tax law professor at the University of California at Irvine, calculates that the reform would bring in as much as $180 billion over the same period.
A special low tax rate for financial kingpins is obviously unfair — but it turns out to be inefficient, too. Fund managers, and their army of lawyers, spend considerable time and money structuring their partnerships to maximize tax benefits, including by recasting other fees as carried interest. And preferential taxation of carried interest skews the economy toward private ownership and away from higher-taxed public trading.
To be clear, I have nothing against private equity, venture capital or other businesses that take compensation in the form of carried interest.
I believe they do good work that helps advance the U.S. economy, and I have friends who work in these financial fields. But I also have friends who are doctors or schoolteachers or public interest lawyers. The question isn’t whether venture capitalists do good work — they do! — but whether their work is so good that it deserves to be taxed at a lower rate than other workers’. That’s a tough argument to make.
Private equity firms frequently argue that taxing carried interest as ordinary income would hurt pension funds, because private equity firms will charge higher fees to compensate.
Well, maybe — but maybe private equity managers would just absorb the hit without raising fees. Most likely, some combination of the two would occur. But if the object is to subsidize pension funds, there are easier ways of doing that directly. Why provide a subsidy that induces pension funds to move investments toward private equity? That’s an argument only a lobbyist could love.
And the lobbyists, on behalf of private equity moguls, reliably win. Will this time be different?
The government spending now being proposed certainly differs from what has happened before. Tax revenue will be precious. If Wyden and Whitehouse can persuade their colleagues, and if those colleagues can resist the private equity lobby, and if this issue isn’t traded for other items during the budget process — then maybe, finally, the lowest-hanging fruit in tax law will be picked.