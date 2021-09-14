By contrast, Scholz appeared on the scene as Merkel’s vice chancellor, standing in for her while she was in the United States on her last visit to the White House. He appeared calm and understanding — just as she would have done. Since then, he has gone even further to look like the chancellor he wants to replace. The cover of the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper recently featured a whole-page photograph of him holding his fingertips together upside down to form a shape familiar to all Germans: the iconic Merkel rhombus. Scholz’s strategy to suggest the safety of continuity appears to be working. His SPD has shot ahead in all the polls from only 17 percent in June to 25 percent now.