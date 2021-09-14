Imagine a system of neighborhood restaurants that could operate off-grid, using solar panels and batteries to enable freezers and fridges to stay on — no matter what the larger electric grid does. Solar panels collect the sun’s energy and convert it to electricity. Combine panels with one or two suitcase-size lithium-ion batteries, and you unlock the ability to store that energy and use it whenever you want. When the grid goes down, the battery powers your home or business as if the grid were still up.