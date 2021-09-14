Even more ominously, Democrats can point to new laws in Georgia and Texas that set up the potential for a partisan overthrow of election results. In Texas, as election law guru David Becker explained on Twitter, Republican legislation "injects unnecessary chaos into the election process, and criminalizes and restricts professional election administration by those most knowledgeable about the process and their voters — the election officials.” The GOP legislation, Becker noted, “empowers partisan poll watchers to roam anywhere around the polling place, potentially interfering with the voting process and intimidating voters, and severely restricts, and even criminalizes, efforts by election workers to restore order.” It is that sort of deliberately destructive legislation that election advocates will use to make their case for reforming the filibuster to Manchin.