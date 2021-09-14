Complicating the school openings has been the spread of the highly aggressive delta variant. Pediatric hospitalizations have risen sharply since July and while childhood covid-19 deaths and severe illness are still rare, the numbers are increasing. So it is understandable that some parents are jittery. What, they wonder, will the next few months bring? That a vaccine for younger children has yet to be approved adds to the worry. School districts already have had to scramble as they reassess and rethink policies and protocols that range from where students can eat lunch, to who should be tested, to what happens to students who are quarantined because they may have been exposed to the virus.