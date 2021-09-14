Though the precise figures change a bit from year to year over the next decade, on the whole, lower-income people will pay much less in taxes if this bill passes. Middle-income people all the way up to those earning $200,000 a year will pay about the same as now, perhaps a little less. Those earning close to $500,000 will pay slightly more. Those earning between $500,000 and $1 million will see their taxes go up a couple of percentage points.