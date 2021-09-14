In other words, despite all it did wrong, the government did this right: It poured a huge amount of money into the economy and people’s pockets, making the economic collapse far less painful than it could have been.
This was a policy success for Democrats, and one they ought to take ownership of (though the first rounds of stimulus passed under a Republican president, Democrats insisted it be as large as possible). And as they work out the details on the reconciliation bill, they shouldn’t forget that they’re doing the right thing, both substantively and politically.
Once President Biden took office, Republicans were free to stop worrying about providing any help; every one of them in Congress voted against his American Rescue Plan. And every one of them will likely vote against the Democrats’ reconciliation bill.
But this one offends them even more. Not only would it provide new government benefits on pre-K, community college, family leave, and Medicare, it would also pay for it by increasing taxes on the wealthy. The horror!
On Tuesday, Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation released distributional tables showing how the current version of the tax provisions in the reconciliation bill would affect different income groups. The data are stark.
Though the precise figures change a bit from year to year over the next decade, on the whole, lower-income people will pay much less in taxes if this bill passes. Middle-income people all the way up to those earning $200,000 a year will pay about the same as now, perhaps a little less. Those earning close to $500,000 will pay slightly more. Those earning between $500,000 and $1 million will see their taxes go up a couple of percentage points.
But the bulk of the burden will fall on those making over a million dollars a year, who would see their average tax rate rise by about 6 points.
I can already hear Republicans trembling with rage.
Of course, they won’t say they despise this bill because it soaks the rich. They’ll say it’s a job-killer that will destroy the economy, just as they said when Barack Obama and Bill Clinton raised taxes on the wealthy. They were wrong both those times, and they’re wrong now.
Which is why that’s what Democrats should emphasize when they make the case for this bill: It raises taxes on the wealthy and corporations. It’s not hard to understand, and it’s something people like. Other than giving everyone in America an ice cream cone on a hot day, there’s not much a party can do that’s more popular.
And this forces Republicans to defend their truest beliefs. Republicans have been gleefully saying lately that now they’re the party of the working class and Democrats are the party of the elite. In truth, the more relevant divide is in education, and it’s complicated by race; for instance, in 2020 Joe Biden won White college graduates by 15 points, but lost Whites without college degrees by 32 points (he did equally well among Black voters at different education levels).
But when it comes to policy, the complexity falls away. One party wants to raise taxes on the rich, and the other party sees cutting taxes on the rich as literally its single most important policy goal. When Republicans get power there are some things they may or may not do — starting a new war or two, rolling back health coverage, attacking the safety net — but they absolutely, positively will cut taxes for rich people.
And they do it despite the fact that it’s terrible politics, which shows you how deep and sincere their commitment is.
The struggle over the reconciliation bill isn’t so much between the parties as it is between most Democrats and the few moderates who want to make sure the wealthy aren’t hit too hard. They’ll come to some kind of deal, and it will probably be unsatisfying or even disappointing (for instance, some Democrats are balking at fixing the stepped-up basis loophole that allows wealthy heirs to shield inherited fortunes from taxes).
But even if it leaves much of our tax fairness unsolved, it will still be a step in the right direction. And when you combine it with the spending portions of the bill and the stimulus Democrats insisted on in 2020 and earlier this year, they’ll be able to say they made the American economy more fair.
And who knows, they might just get some portion of the credit they deserve.