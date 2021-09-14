But while Trump critics will see Milley as the hero of this story, Woodward and Costa’s reporting will be viewed very differently on the right. Trump and his followers have already been fulminating against “woke generals.” After Milley defended the teaching of critical race theory at the U.S. Military Academy, Fox “News” host Tucker Carlson called him a “pig” and Trump demanded he resign. Following the release of the Leonnig/Rucker book, Trump claimed that “Milley choked like a dog” when he apologized for accompanying Trump on his infamous walk through Lafayette Square after police had cleared it of peaceful demonstrators. Expect even more venomous rhetoric now from the supposedly pro-military GOP. Indeed, right-wingers have already suggested that Milley was guilty of plotting a coup, engaged in treason and should be fired, court-martialed or even executed.