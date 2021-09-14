Mr. DeSantis’s threat came in response to a policy by the city of Gainesville requiring that employees be vaccinated by the end of the month or be terminated, with exemptions for religious or medical reasons. More than 200 city employees filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the mandate. “The vaccine changes your RNA, so for me that’s a problem,” said Darris Friend, a 22-year city employee who is the lead plaintiff. “We don’t want to have the vaccine. It’s about our freedom and liberty.” Mr. Friend’s assertion is wrong, the vaccines do not change RNA, they simply train the body’s immune system to fight the virus. Mr. DeSantis claims to favor vaccination. By aligning himself with such misinformation, he adds to the vaccine hesitancy that has become a major roadblock to greater immunity and ending the pandemic.