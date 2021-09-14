Long before employers began mandating vaccination, unions from the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters were working to secure vaccines for our members and engage workers in honest conversations about the realities of this pandemic. We petitioned governors for priority vaccine access, worked with airlines and airports to set up vaccine clinics at airports, and called on world leaders to remove all roadblocks to production and distribution of the vaccine around the world. Vaccination is an individual action, but unions also send the message that those individual actions are a necessary part of a global mobilization to end the pandemic.