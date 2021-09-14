When that failed, Sirhan gave a televised interview to David Frost in 1989. “I am totally sorry and feel nothing but remorse for having caused that tragic death,” he avowed, but still couldn’t help explaining his anger at Kennedy through this analogy: “Imagine if you were a German or a Jew in Hitler’s Germany and if you had the opportunity to assassinate Hitler,” Sirhan said. "I’m sure that they would have tried to do that.”