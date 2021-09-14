Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the key 50th Senate vote Democrats need to pass the massive social spending and climate bill they are writing, doubled down Sunday on his concerns that the legislation might bust the budget and ignite inflation. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) on Monday gave Mr. Manchin a partial response: The House’s top tax-writer released a sprawling outline of new taxes and other revenue sources that would raise some $2.9 trillion over 10 years. If Democrats raise the revenue Mr. Neal proposes, if they eschew accounting gimmicks and if they bring their spending plans in line with their willingness to pay for them, the government would avoid stimulative deficit spending.