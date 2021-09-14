So far-flung are Carlson’s lies that he has trouble articulating one of his moral-high-ground platitudes without stepping on some mendacious turf. For example, he explained to Rubin that he’d abandoned his residential life in D.C. after a 2018 incident in which lefty protesters showed up at his front door: “Next thing you know, people are showing up at the house and you could sort of see where this is going. ...You’re going to wind up shooting somebody. And I don’t want to do that, but that’s where it’s going. Because just living there was so provocative to them, having them show up and threaten violence to my family was so threatening to me that it wasn’t going to end well,” said Carlson.