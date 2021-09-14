There are a few takeaways here. First, when the media say the country is “divided,” they give the impression that Americans are evenly divided. That’s false. Biden is not being “divisive"; he has a bipartisan majority in favor of his plans. Second, when they say “Republicans oppose” a policy or proposal, it is important to specify whether they are talking about Republicans in right-wing media, Republicans in Congress or Republicans throughout the country. In the case of covid-19, it is even more critical to explain who is doing the opposing, because there are local GOP officials trying to act responsibly while their governors grandstand and endanger residents by blocking mask and vaccine requirements.