While Democrats remain far more supportive of mask and vaccine mandates, a significant share of Republicans are on board. For example, a third of Republicans support school mask mandates, and 27 percent support vaccination requirements for the workplace without the option of weekly testing. In addition, CNN reports, “Republicans who say they’ve been vaccinated themselves are somewhat more supportive of regulations than those who say they haven’t been: 43% of Republicans who’ve had the shot say they favor workplace vaccination requirements, compared with just 3% of those who aren’t vaccinated.”
A Morning Consult-Politico poll is even more striking. The poll reports: “Roughly 3 in 5 U.S. adults think the White House plan will result in reduced covid-19 cases and increased vaccination rates.” Overall, 58 percent favor vaccine mandates or weekly testing, including 33 percent of Republicans. In addition, “62 percent are in favor of encouraging states to require covid-19 vaccinations for all school employees; 60 percent support a vaccination mandate for most health care workers without the ability to opt out through regular testing; and 56 percent support the same rule for most federal workers and contractors.” Interestingly, the numbers remain roughly the same whether it is the federal government or state or local government doing the mandating.
And the latest Axios-Ipsos poll shows that 60 percent of Americans (including about 30 percent of Republicans) approve of vaccination requirements for federal workers and employees at firms with at least 100 workers. Moreover, “Only one in five (20%) Americans say they are not likely to get the coronavirus vaccine, the lowest level since we started tracking. Hard opposition, those not at all likely, has dropped to 14% of adults.” Perhaps mandates are pushing some in the “not likely” category into the “well, if I have to” column.
In these polarized times, it is remarkable that Biden’s coronavirus proposals get around 60 percent support, especially because the GOP has decided to turn the issue into a culture-war freakout. This follows a similar pattern we saw on the American Rescue Plan. Congressional Republicans unanimously opposed it, but a significant majority of Americans — including a chunk of Republicans — approved the legislation.
There are a few takeaways here. First, when the media say the country is “divided,” they give the impression that Americans are evenly divided. That’s false. Biden is not being “divisive"; he has a bipartisan majority in favor of his plans. Second, when they say “Republicans oppose” a policy or proposal, it is important to specify whether they are talking about Republicans in right-wing media, Republicans in Congress or Republicans throughout the country. In the case of covid-19, it is even more critical to explain who is doing the opposing, because there are local GOP officials trying to act responsibly while their governors grandstand and endanger residents by blocking mask and vaccine requirements.
Finally, opposition to vaccine requirements is not doing much for Republican governors in red states. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the poster boy for Republican opposition to mandates, has seen his poll numbers tumble over the summer. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports on a recent Morning Consult poll showing that DeSantis dropped “three percentage points among Democrats, four percentage points among Republicans and 10 percentage points among independents.”
Likewise, at the end of August, a poll from the Texas Politics Project found that 53 percent of Texas voters disapproved of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the pandemic, 43 percent strongly so. His overall approval numbers tanked, sinking to his worst in office (41 percent approve, 50 percent disapprove).
On Tuesday, we will learn the results of the California recall election, one in which incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, moved Republicans’ animosity toward mask and vaccine requirements front and center in the final stretch of the race. As the New York Times explained, “Mr. Newsom and his supporters have turned the recall into a kind of referendum on pandemic management tactics. In other words, the Delta wave effectively galvanized his voters.” And it is working. The Times reports: “Several polls suggest that Mr. Newsom will cruise to victory on Tuesday — and his handling of the pandemic has the support of a broad majority of voters.”
The meltdown among right-wing media and GOP politicians over Biden’s efforts to stanch the pandemic are bad policy and rotten politics. Given the latter, we will see how long and loudly Republicans whip up anti-mandate fury.