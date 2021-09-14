“So, if I was to target a particularly hot area at the time of peak load and tell all the thermostats pushing your A/C across multiple properties to turn off and on at the same time, you create spikes on the power grid,” Munro explained. Because of the way power grids work, even a small attack could cause the grid to shut itself off as part of a self-protection protocol. In short, your smart thermostat or smart tea kettle could, if attacked in unison with other similar models, knock the power out for a huge swath of the United States. And as Munro argues, that means “we’ve inadvertently built weapons” all around us. Your seemingly harmless tea kettle, once connected to the Internet, could be used to help trigger a widespread blackout that kills people.