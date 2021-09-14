Then in January 2009, the Obama administration took office. One of the first acts of the new president was to issue an executive order to close Guantánamo Bay. Instead of accepting the guilty pleas from Mohammed and the other 9/11 plotters, the administration did the opposite — announcing in November 2009 that the defendants would be moved from Guantánamo to a federal prison and tried in a Manhattan federal courtroom. The decision elicited an immediate bipartisan backlash. Then-Vice President Joe Biden defended the move, declaring,“ We have no doubt that the best, most effective legal way to put this guy behind bars for the longest time … is in an Article 3 court.”