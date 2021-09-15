Monday night’s demonstration was organized by the liberal group ShutDown DC to demand Justice Kavanaugh’s resignation because of his recent vote not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. “Another blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary,” said Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa). Notably, and to their credit, two Democratic senators who opposed Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.), also denounced the protest. “Politics ain’t beanbag. We all know that you have to have a tough mental hide to be in this business,” Mr. Durbin said Tuesday at the start of a Judiciary Committee hearing. “But it’s absolutely unacceptable, from my point of view, to involve any major public figure’s family or their home or to involve yourself in criminal trespass in the name of political freedom of speech.” Those not happy with the court’s action, he and Mr. Leahy said, should express themselves at the ballot box or outside the courthouse.